WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will offer an extra 15,000 temporary, seasonal work visas this budget year.
The extra H-2B visas are for seasonal, non-agriculture workers for jobs at a variety of businesses, including resorts. The extra visas will be available to companies that can how that their businesses would be harmed if they can’t temporarily hire foreigner workers.
The Trump Organization is among the businesses that use the visas.
Earlier this year Congress voted to allow Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to offer more than the annual limit of 66,000 such visas. Though President Donald Trump has taken a hard line stance on immigration, legal and otherwise, Kelly said the decision to add visas was a “demonstration of the administration’s commitment to supporting American businesses.”
He described the additional visas as a “one-time extension” of the visa cap set by Congress.
A notice about the extra H-2B visas will be posted later this week in the Federal Register.