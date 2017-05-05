WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says it it will continue attending United Nations climate change meetings, even as President Donald Trump considers pulling the U.S. out of a global emissions-cutting deal.

While U.S. representatives are in Bonn, Germany, next week for the U.N. talks, Trump’s advisers will meet Tuesday to discuss what to do about the global pact known as the Paris agreement, officials said. The conflicting signals suggested the administration was trying to keep its options open while Trump decides whether to withdraw, a move the international community would strongly oppose.

A senior administration official said that although Trump’s inclination has been to leave the agreement, he’s allowed his daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, to set up an extensive review process.