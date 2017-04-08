WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed while conducting an operation against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan.
In a tweet issued Saturday, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan says the soldier was mortally wounded during an operation in Nangarhar Province.
The soldier’s name hasn’t been announced and no other information has been released.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.