CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A professor says he had a testy exchange about Donald Trump with U.S. Sen. Bob Corker during a weekend hike.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2fOuAdt) David George Haskell, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his 2012 book “The Forest Unseen,” says he challenged Corker on his support for Trump. He says Corker responded by saying, “If you don’t like it, leave.”

Haskell, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Britain, says Corker challenged him to explain what he has “ever done to contribute to the state.”

Corker spokeswoman Micah Johnson says Haskell “aggressively approached” the senator and shouted at him about the election outcome. She says Corker “calmly suggested” that the professor did not have to live in Tennessee if he did not wish to do so.

