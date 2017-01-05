WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 U.S. diplomat says North Korea’s weapons capabilities have shown a “qualitative improvement” in the past year.
Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken was speaking after meeting Thursday with his counterparts from key U.S. allies Japan and South Korea.
He says the North conducted nuclear and missile tests with unprecedented intensity during 2016, and the threat it poses grows by the day.
Blinken says the U.S. and its allies are not “sitting still,” and have bolstered defenses to stay ahead of the threat.
It remains unclear how close North Korea is to being able to strike the U.S. mainland.
Leader Kim Jong Un said Sunday that preparations for test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile have “reached the final stage.”
