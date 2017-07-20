ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s counterterrorism adviser says the U.S. is seeking a political resolution to the crisis in Syria and will not insist that President Bashar Assad be ousted first.
Tom Bossert says a military-imposed solution would not fill a void in leadership in the war-torn nation.
Bossert does say that leaving Assad in control does not offer the best hope for a peaceful Syria, however.
Bossert’s comments come after a report in The Washington Post that Trump has decided to halt the CIA’s years-long covert program to arm and train moderate Syrian rebels battling the Assad government. The program was begun by the Obama administration to put pressure on Assad to relinquish power.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's gay and opens up about dating Megan Rapinoe WATCH
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Man shot at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park amid apparent gunfight