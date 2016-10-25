PARIS (AP) — Defense Secretary Ash Carter says the U.S.-led coalition is laying groundwork for the start of the operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State militants. Carter insists there is no delay in the operation.
Carter was speaking Tuesday alongside French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian after a meeting with 11 other defense chiefs to discuss the progress of the campaign to defeat the Islamic State group.
European leaders, including the French, have expressed worries that the battle to retake Raqqa hasn’t begun yet. There are fears that IS leaders will continue to plot and inspire attacks, like the ones that rocked France and Brussels.in the past year.
Raqqa, in northern Syria, is an Islamic State stronghold, along with the Iraqi city of Mosul.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' 'incompetent debacle' of a tie with the Cardinals
- What’s up with these creepy clowns?
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Crews battled overnight blazes in downtown Bellevue, Arlington; 4 people hospitalized
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.