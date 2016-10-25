WASHINGTON (AP) — National Intelligence director James Clapper says he wouldn’t put it past Russia to “to shoot down an American aircraft” if a no-fly zone is imposed over Syria.

Clapper says Moscow has a very advanced and capable air defense system deployed in Syria. He says he thinks it’s possible that Russia would down a U.S. aircraft if it felt its ground forces were threatened.

The Obama administration has refrained from setting up a no-fly, or safe zone for civilians, in Syria partly because of the complexity in manning and enforcing it. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called for a no-fly zone over parts of Syria.

Clapper spoke Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.