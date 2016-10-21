WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it launched two attacks earlier this month in Yemen, killing eight people associated with the extremist group known as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The U.S. considers the group to pose a significant threat of attacks on American interests.

A statement by U.S. Central Command says one U.S. airstrike on Oct. 6 killed two “terrorists” in a remote area of Yemen. A second strike Oct. 18 killed six more people in the same remote area. It did not identify those who were targeted.

Yemen is among several countries, including Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, where the U.S. military conducts strikes against al-Qaida and its affiliates as well as the Islamic State group.