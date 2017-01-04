WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military spokesman says the number of American and coalition advisers in Iraq has doubled in the past couple of weeks as Iraq pushes to recapture the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul.

U.S. Air Force Col. John Dorrian says there are now about 450 coalition advisers in Iraq.

Dorrian says an unspecified number of those advisers have been inside Mosul occasionally as part of the expanding effort to support Iraqi security forces as they fight dug-in militants.

The advisers aren’t involved in direct combat, but are meant to provide specialized support such as analysis of intelligence.

The Pentagon says there are 4,935 U.S. troops in Iraq, including trainers and other support forces.

Dorrian spoke to Pentagon reporters Wednesday from his headquarters in Baghdad.