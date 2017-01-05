WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. intelligence officials say Russia poses a major and growing threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic and commercial operations — as well as America’s critical infrastructure.
National Intelligence Director James Clapper and other intelligence officials are testifying at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing focused on Russia’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election. They say Russia is among at least 30 nations that are developing capabilities to launch cyberattacks.
President-elect Donald Trump has expressed skepticism that Russia was behind the election hacking.
U.S. intelligence agencies disagree.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
The officials aren’t expected to disclose details of a report on foreign influence in U.S. elections before President Barack Obama gets a briefing on that report Thursday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.