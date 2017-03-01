WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. general says a Russian airstrike in Syria hit U.S.-backed Syrian Arab forces who are part of the fight against the Islamic State group.

Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend says an unspecified number of American troops were a few miles away, out of immediate danger but close enough to see their Syrian partners were being hit. Townsend said the Americans sent word that quickly reached Russian officials. Russia then acknowledged the problem and stopped bombing.

Townsend said Wednesday he believes the Russians thought they were striking an Islamic State position. But IS fighters had left the village before the bombing and members of what the U.S. calls the Syrian Arab Coalition had moved in.