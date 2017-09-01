WASHINGTON (AP) — The union representing American diplomats says mild traumatic brain injury is among the diagnoses given to diplomats in Cuba victimized by mysterious, unexplained attacks.

The American Foreign Service Association says it’s met with or spoken to 10 diplomats who have suffered health effects. The union says permanent hearing loss has also been diagnosed. Victims have reported other symptoms including brain swelling, severe headaches, balance problems and “cognitive disruption.”

The U.S. is still investigating attacks that occurred in 2016 and 2017 and were initially believed to be related to a covert sonic device. The State Department has said the attacks affected at least 16 Americans associated with the embassy in Havana.

The association says the U.S. must do “everything possible” to care for victims and ensure it doesn’t happen again.