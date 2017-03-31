LONDON (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expressing worry about what he calls “reckless” actions by North Korea, alluding to its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Mattis spoke at a news conference Friday in London with his British counterpart, Michael Fallon.

Mattis raised the North Korea issue in response to a reporter’s question about Iran. Mattis suggests that North Korea is a more urgent problem.

North Korea is reportedly preparing a new nuclear test. Mattis says North Korea has “got to be stopped.”