WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. prohibition on Americans traveling to North Korea has taken effect.
The ban makes U.S. passports invalid for travel to North Korea and allows the State Department to revoke the passport of anyone who flouts the ban. It was announced in July and kicked in Friday.
Only those granted “extremely limited” exceptions are exempt. The State Department says applicants must prove their trip is in the U.S. national interest. That could include journalists and aid or humanitarian workers.
The State Department says applicants must submit a statement explaining why the trip serves the national interest, along with documentation. Those granted an exception will be given a letter they can use to obtain a Special Validation Passport. It’s valid for just one trip to North Korea.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Quarterback competition becoming dilemma as Seahawks wrap up perfect preseason by beating Raiders
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy