WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Iraq says the coalition may increase airstrikes and overhead surveillance support for the fight to retake Raqqa, Syria, from the Islamic State group now that the militants have been largely defeated in Mosul, Iraq.
Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend tells Pentagon reporters that he doesn’t see a significant expansion of the U.S. and coalition effort in Raqqa. But he says the fight there is now the priority.
Townsend says that Iraqi forces still need time to oust any remaining IS fighters from Mosul. He says the Iraqi troops will probably then take a break to reset and rest before launching their fight against IS in Tal Afar and other remaining insurgent strongholds in western Iraq.
Iraqi leaders declared victory over IS in Mosul on Monday.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- After spending 9 months alone in mountains, lost dog is home