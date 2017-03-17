WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has declared so many times what an incredible businessman he is, perhaps it’s understandable he might confuse his old job with his new one.

His Trump Organization isn’t just an incredible company, he’s said, it’s a multinational conglomerate of incredible companies.

How about the United States?

“We’re a very powerful company,” the president said Friday at a joint White House news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Then he instantly corrected himself. “We’re a very powerful company — country. We’re a very strong, very strong country.”

No one batted an eye or indicated they’d noticed anything.

Trump continued without missing a beat, in words he might well have used many times for his companies: “We’ll soon be at a level that we perhaps have never been before.”