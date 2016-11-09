WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says 64 civilians were killed and eight were injured in 24 coalition airstrikes in Iraq and Syria over the past year, based on newly completed investigations.

U.S. Central Command says the latest totals bring the number of civilians killed in airstrikes in the fight against the Islamic State group to 119, with another 37 injured.

Col. John Thomas, Central Command spokesman, says the investigations concluded that the proper military process was followed in each incident and precautions are always taken to try to avoid any civilian deaths.

The cases announced Wednesday include strikes from last November through September. They don’t include a July airstrike that may have killed 56 civilians near Manbij, Syria, and a September attack that may have killed dozens of Syrian government forces.