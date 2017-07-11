WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s trip to the United Kingdom probably isn’t happening in 2017.
A senior White House official says the president will delay his first state visit to London due to a scheduling issue. The official spoke anonymously because the president’s long-term schedule is typically kept private.
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May was the first world leader to visit Trump at the White House.
She brought an invitation from the queen for Trump to come to London this year on a state visit.
But opposition to the idea mounted quickly, first from Britons who called the invitation premature. Later on, London’s mayor called for the invitation to be rescinded after Trump criticized the mayor’s response to a deadly terrorist attack in the city.