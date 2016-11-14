President-elect Donald Trump said in a Sunday interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” — taped Friday — that he would be “very restrained” when it comes to Twitter. But he has offered a variety of messages on the social media site since then, raising questions about how restrained he might be on Twitter when he becomes president in January 2017. Here’s a look at some of Trump’s tweets in recent days:
Saturday:
“This will prove to be a great time in the lives of ALL Americans. We will unite and we will win, win, win!”
Sunday:
“Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the “Trump phenomena””
“The @nytimes sent a letter to their subscribers apologizing for their BAD coverage of me. I wonder if it will change – doubt it?”
“Mitt Romney called to congratulate me on the win. Very nice!”
“Jeb Bush, George W and George H.W. all called to express their best wishes on the win. Very nice!”
“Governor John Kasich of the GREAT, GREAT, GREAT State of Ohio called to congratulate me on the win. The people of Ohio were incredible!”
“The @nytimes states today that DJT believes “more countries should acquire nuclear weapons.” How dishonest are they. I never said this!”
“I will be interviewed on @60Minutes tonight after the NFL game – 7:00 P.M. Enjoy!”
“The debates, especially the second and third, plus speeches and intensity of the large rallies, plus OUR GREAT SUPPORTERS, gave us the win!”
Source: @RealDonaldTrump.
