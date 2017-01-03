The choice of Robert Lighthizer to be the U.S. trade representative nearly completes Trump’s selection of top economic advisers and, taken together with the president-elect’s running commentary on Twitter, underscores Trump’s focus on making things in America.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named as his chief trade negotiator a Washington lawyer who has long advocated protectionist policies, the latest sign that Trump intends to fulfill his campaign promise to get tough with China, Mexico and other trading partners.

Trump also renewed his episodic campaign to convince U.S. companies to expand domestic manufacturing, criticizing General Motors via Twitter on Tuesday morning for making in Mexico some of the Chevrolet Cruze hatchbacks it sells domestically. Hours later, Trump claimed credit after Ford said it would expand vehicle production in Flat Rock, Mich.

The choice of Robert Lighthizer to be the U.S. trade representative nearly completes Trump’s selection of top economic advisers and, taken together with the president-elect’s running commentary on Twitter, underscores Trump’s focus on making things in America. That is causing unease among some Republicans who regard Trump’s views on trade as dangerously retrograde, even as they embrace the bulk of his economic agenda.

Mainstream economists warn that protectionist policies like import taxes could impose higher prices on consumers and slow economic growth.

But some Democrats are signaling a readiness to support Trump. Nine House Democrats held a news conference Tuesday with the AFL-CIO president, Richard Trumka, to urge renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada.

“We wanted him to know that we’ll work with him on doing that,” Trumka said. “I don’t think he has enough Republican support to do it, and rewriting the rules of trade is a necessary first step in righting the economy for working people.”

Trump and his top advisers on trade, including Light­hizer, share a view that the United States in recent decades prioritized the ideal of free trade over its own self-interest. They argue that other countries are undermining America’s industrial base by subsidizing their own export industries while impeding U.S. importers. They regard this unfair competition as a key reason for the lackluster growth of the economy.

In picking Lighthizer, who has spent much of the last few decades representing U.S. steel producers in their frequent litigation of trade disputes, Trump is seeking to hire one of Washington’s top trade lawyers to enforce international trade agreements more vigorously. He must be confirmed by the Senate.

“He will do an amazing job helping turn around the failed trade policies which have robbed so many Americans of prosperity,” Trump said in a statement.

Mainstream Republicans have sought common ground with Trump, emphasizing, for example, the importance of enforcing trade rules, but they have not abandoned the party’s longtime advocacy for trade. Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which will hold hearings on Lighthizer’s nomination, issued a cautiously supportive statement Tuesday.

“As the world and our economic competitors move to expand their global footprints, we can’t afford to be left behind in securing strong deals that will increase our access to new markets for American-made products and services,” Hatch said in a statement. “I look forward to a vigorous discussion of Bob’s trade philosophy and priorities.”

Trump has named a number of advisers on trade, leaving some ambiguity about the division of responsibilities. The president-elect named the economist Peter Navarro, an outspoken critic of China, to lead a new White House office overseeing trade and industrial policy. Trump also said Wilbur Ross, the billionaire investor and choice for commerce secretary, will play a key role. Lighthizer, however, is the only member of the triumvirate with government experience.

“Those who say USTR will be subordinated to other agencies are mistaken,” said Alan Wolff, another former senior U.S. trade official who was the steel industry’s co-counsel on trade with Lighthizer for nearly 20 years, citing Lighthizer’s encyclopedic knowledge of trade law. “He’ll be a dominant figure on trade, in harmony with Wilbur Ross and Navarro.”

There is also an ideological divide between the people Trump has named to oversee trade policy and his broader circle of advisers, which is populated by long-standing trade advocates like Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs, who will lead the National Economic Council; Rex Tillerson, the chief executive of Exxon Mobil, tapped for secretary of state; and Gov. Terry Branstad of Iowa, Trump’s choice for ambassador to China.

Proponents of trade hope the broader circle, and congressional Republicans, will exert a moderating influence.

“You’re seeing a pretty clear indication that there will be a focus on the enforcement of our trade agreements and on the letter of the law,” said Scott Lincicome, an international trade lawyer at White & Case. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean a significant turn toward protectionism. Even free-trade guys like me support enforcement.”

Trade opponents on the left and the right, meanwhile, are hoping Trump means to break with several decades of pro-trade policy.

“There’s going to be a war within the Trump administration on where they go with trade, and we’re hoping to energize the worker base he had to make sure they go in the right direction to benefit the American worker,” Trumka said.

Trump’s promise to immediately designate China as a currency manipulator may offer an early test of the administration’s intentions. Economists see no evidence China is suppressing the value of its currency, although it has done so in the past. Lincicome said officially labeling China a currency manipulator despite the lack of recent evidence would signal that the administration is taking a hard line on trade issues.

A broader shift in trade policy would unfold more slowly. Trump has promised to renegotiate NAFTA; the original process took most of three years. He has promised to pursue enforcement actions against other nations, but it takes time to mount cases. He has threatened to impose new tariffs on imports, but sweeping changes most likely would require congressional legislation.