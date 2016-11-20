BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he’s moving to the White House soon, but his wife and young son will follow him at the end of the school year.

Trump spoke Sunday to reporters gathered at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, during a day of private meetings with potential administration officials. He said he will live in the White House and wife Melania Trump and 10-year-old son Barron will move “right after he finishes school.”

Trump lives with his wife and son in the penthouse apartment at Trump Tower in New York City. Barron attends a private school in the city.

The New York Post reported Sunday that Trump’s wife and son would not immediately be moving with him to Washington.

Trump is not the first recent president to move to the White House with school age children. When President Barack Obama took office, daughters Sasha and Malia were 10 and 7. When Bill Clinton came to Washington, Chelsea Clinton was 12. All three White House kids moved during the school year and attended the Sidwell Friends, a private school in northwest Washington.

Trump has continued to spend most of his time in Trump Tower since winning the presidential election, which has prompted a massive security effort around the luxury building with bomb-sniffing dogs, security checkpoints and police barricades.