WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming the president of Panama to the White House for discussions on organized crime, immigration and fighting drug trafficking.
Trump was sitting down with President Juan Carlos Varela in their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the Trump presidency. Varela arrived at the White House Monday morning.
Trump was expected to discuss the U.S. economic partnership with the key Central American leader and ways of addressing unrest in nearby Venezuela.
Venezuela has been grappling with anti-government protests and calls for new presidential elections amid major inflation, crime and food and medical shortages.
Most Read Stories
- Mother with knife killed by police was pregnant and had mental-health issues, family says WATCH
- SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park; 1 dead
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Airbus offers fuel-saving winglets on A380 in effort to revive sales