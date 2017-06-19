WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming the president of Panama to the White House for discussions on organized crime, immigration and fighting drug trafficking.

Trump was sitting down with President Juan Carlos Varela in their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the Trump presidency. Varela arrived at the White House Monday morning.

Trump was expected to discuss the U.S. economic partnership with the key Central American leader and ways of addressing unrest in nearby Venezuela.

Venezuela has been grappling with anti-government protests and calls for new presidential elections amid major inflation, crime and food and medical shortages.