WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (SOW’-lih NEE’-nis-tuh) to the White House for talks.
The White House says the presidents plan to discuss terrorism, Afghanistan, Russia and the Arctic, among other topics.
Niinisto told journalists before leaving Finland that he and Trump would talk about the Baltic Sea.
Trump and Niinisto plan to take questions at a news conference in the White House East Room following their talks.
Most Read Stories
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
- 'Whole Foods + Amazon': Here's what's cheaper today at the high-end grocer
- Paul Ryan picked the most awkward spot in America to argue for corporate tax cuts | Danny Westneat
- Charleena Lyles had long turned to Seattle police for help before fatal confrontation
The White House initially had announced Niinisto’s visit for Tuesday, but later moved the meeting to Monday.
Trump is now planning to travel to Texas on Tuesday to survey flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.