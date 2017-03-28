WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expressing concern about violent crime as he welcomes leaders of a national police union to the White House.
Trump is hosting a listening session Tuesday with the Fraternal Order of Police. Opening the event, Trump said public safety was a top concern, specifically citing shootings in Chicago.
Trump said he was “removing criminals all over the country.”
He pledged: “I will work night and day to make American safe again.”
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Richard Branson celebrates Virgin Atlantic’s entry to Seattle market, tears into Alaska Air
Trump was seated next to FOP president Chuck Canterbury. The national police union, which represents 340,000 members, endorsed Trump for president.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.