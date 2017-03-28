Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expressing concern about violent crime as he welcomes leaders of a national police union to the White House.

Trump is hosting a listening session Tuesday with the Fraternal Order of Police. Opening the event, Trump said public safety was a top concern, specifically citing shootings in Chicago.

Trump said he was “removing criminals all over the country.”

He pledged: “I will work night and day to make American safe again.”

Trump was seated next to FOP president Chuck Canterbury. The national police union, which represents 340,000 members, endorsed Trump for president.

