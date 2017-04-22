BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to visit wounded service members at a military hospital outside Washington.

It will be Trump’s first visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Trump tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to “seeing our bravest and greatest Americans.”

First lady Melania Trump was expected to join the president.

Trump planned to meet with about a dozen service members who are receiving care at the hospital. He’s also expected to award at least one Purple Heart, the U.S. military’s decoration given to those wounded or killed in action.