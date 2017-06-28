WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging the House to stiffen the punishment for people who re-enter the U.S. illegally and for “sanctuary” cities and states that refuse to cooperate with federal deportation forces.
Trump is meeting with people the White House identifies as “immigration crime victims.”
Trump is pushing for passage of two pieces of legislation. The first one is named “Kate’s Law” and would impose strict mandatory minimum prison sentences on deportees who re-enter the United States.
The second bill would strip certain federal grants from states and cities that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
Joining Trump were people whose loved ones were killed by people who were in the country illegally. Those at the White House include some individuals who campaigned with him.