WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is tweeting that he will be interviewed Wednesday morning on NBC amid speculation that he’ll be named Time magazine’s person of the year.

He tweeted moments before the expected announcement on NBC that “I will be interviewed on the @TODAYshow at 7:30. Enjoy!”

Trump is a finalist for the magazine’s prestigious title after his unexpected victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 presidential election.