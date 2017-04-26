WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will direct his administration to initiate an investigation Thursday into whether aluminum imports are jeopardizing U.S. national security.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the president will sign a memo ordering him to determine the impact of rising aluminum imports.
High-purity aluminum is used in a number of defense applications, including military planes and the armor-plating of military vehicles.
Ross says there is only one American smelter that produces high-purity, aerospace-quality aluminum.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Lawyers for Mayor Ed Murray seeking sanctions against attorney for sex-assault accuser
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
He says, “It’s very, very dangerous, obviously from a national defense point of view, to only have one supplier of an absolutely critical material.”
This is the president’s second such move. He initiated an investigation into steel imports last week.
The investigation could lead to tariffs on aluminum imports.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.