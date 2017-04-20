WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy’s prime minister.
Trump will meet Thursday at the White House with Paolo Gentiloni. They’ll discuss the Group of Seven industrialized nations meeting in Italy next month.
The G-7 nations have urged Russia to pressure the Syrian government to end the six-year civil war. They have blamed Syrian President Bashar Assad’s military for a recent chemical attack that killed more than 80 people.
Trump will travel to Europe next month for the first time since taking office for a NATO meeting in Brussels, followed by the G-7 meeting in Italy.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cary Moon, activist who fought Highway 99 tunnel, to run for Seattle mayor
G-7 members include the U.S., Germany, France, Britain, Canada, Japan and Italy.
Italy is also a member of NATO, the military alliance to which Trump says the U.S. contributes more than it receives.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.