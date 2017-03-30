WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold bilateral meetings with Denmark’s Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.
Lokke Rasmussen is the latest wary European ally to visit the White House since Trump took office, looking to ease concerns that the new administration will honor multilateral agreements with Europe and take a firmer stance against Russian aggression.
The two leaders will hold bilateral talks at the White House Thursday.
Since taking office, Trump has vowed to uphold the longstanding NATO military alliance. But he recently declared that Germany owes “vast sums of money” to NATO and the U.S. “must be paid more” for providing defense.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
As Britain triggers its exit from the European Union — something Trump supported — Denmark is also looking for economic assurances from EU trade partners.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.