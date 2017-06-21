WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has chosen his Washington hotel as the site for his first re-election fundraiser.
Campaign director Michael Glassner confirmed the location to The Associated Press on Wednesday. He calls it a premier and convenient choice.
Trump officially kicked off his re-election campaign on Inauguration Day by filing Federal Election Commission paperwork, making it the earliest such effort by a sitting president.
Through the end of March, Trump’s campaign had raised more than $7 million through small donor appeals and the sale of merchandise. The June 28 fundraiser in Washington will be for larger donors.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
The Trump Organization completed a $200 million renovation of the government property weeks before Election Day. Trump has since distanced himself from the finances of the hotel, but critics say conflicts remain.