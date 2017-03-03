WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (AHN’-geh-lah MEHR’-kuhl) at the White House later this month.
A White House official says the meeting will take place on March 14. It will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and the German chancellor since the U.S. election.
Trump frequently criticized Merkel during his presidential campaign, accusing her of “ruining Germany” by taking in large numbers of refugees. Merkel, who wields significant sway in Europe, was critical of Trump’s refugee and immigration travel ban, which was blocked by the courts.
The White House official was not authorized to publicly confirm a visit that has not been formally announced and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- No soda tax for diet drinkers? Seattle’s plan excludes drinks favored by rich and white | FYI Guy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.