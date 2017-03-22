WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at Liberty University’s commencement ceremony.
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. provided the details of the May 13 graduation ceremony in a statement Wednesday.
Falwell was a close ally to Trump during his campaign and told The Associated Press in January that he’d been asked to lead a presidential task force on higher education reform.
President George H.W. Bush was the last president to deliver the Virginia-based university’s keynote address in 1990.
Falwell says the school is “incredibly grateful to have President Trump be a part of this historic day.”
