WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will speak next week to the commander of the orbiting International Space Station.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday the call with astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer will take place on April 24.
On that date, Whitson, the first woman to command the International Space Station, will have spent 535 days in space, the most time spent in space of any American astronaut.
Last month, Trump signed into legislation a law authorizing $19.5 billion in spending for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for the budget year that began Oct. 1.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit reveals identity: 'I have nothing to hide'
Spicer says the call is partly intended to discuss the “importance of encouraging women to pursue careers in stem fields.”
The call will air live on NASA TV.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.