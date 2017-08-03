WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is taking new steps to use technology to improve access to health care for veterans across the country, including in rural areas.
President Donald Trump is announcing the initiatives Thursday at the White House.
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says the initiatives include using video technology and diagnostic tools to conduct medical exams. Shulkin says veterans will also be able to use mobile devices to schedule, reschedule or cancel appointments with a VA doctor.
Shulkin says the new programs will make it possible to provide medical care to veterans wherever they are, whether they’re in their homes or are traveling.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Hoping for a leftist revolution in Tuesday’s vote? Not so fast | Danny Westneat
The new programs are in addition to existing “telehealth” programs that Shulkin says provided care to more than 700,000 veterans last year.