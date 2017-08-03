WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is taking new steps to use technology to improve access to health care for veterans across the country, including in rural areas.

President Donald Trump is announcing the initiatives Thursday at the White House.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says the initiatives include using video technology and diagnostic tools to conduct medical exams. Shulkin says veterans will also be able to use mobile devices to schedule, reschedule or cancel appointments with a VA doctor.

Shulkin says the new programs will make it possible to provide medical care to veterans wherever they are, whether they’re in their homes or are traveling.

The new programs are in addition to existing “telehealth” programs that Shulkin says provided care to more than 700,000 veterans last year.