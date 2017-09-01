WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will nominate a Pennsylvania congressman to serve as the nation’s drug czar.
The Trump administration announced Friday that the president has tapped Rep. Tom Marino to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
In Congress, Marino has worked to expand access to treatment for people struggling with opioid addiction.
The 64-year-old Republican congressman lives outside Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and is a former county prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania’s Middle District under President George W. Bush.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Quarterback competition becoming dilemma as Seahawks wrap up perfect preseason by beating Raiders
- What we learned from the Seahawks' win over the Raiders in their final preseason game
Marino was an early supporter of the president and the first Pennsylvania congressman to endorse Trump in the presidential primary contest. He had previously withdrawn his name from consideration in May, citing a family illness.