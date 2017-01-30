Trump’s first week in office last week is also the start of opposition and a struggle over American values.

Any of you who thought the campaign rhetoric might end at the White House door knows better now. The first week of the Trump presidency has been consistently inconsistent, faithful to falsehoods and always angry.

The new president was chosen to burn the building down, and he seems intent on doing just that. That has gotten quite a number of people off their couches, paying attention and even pressing back against the hot wind blowing from the other Washington.

Trump has energized a growing resistance. He’s also retained the support of a good chunk of the electorate, so the country is in for a robust contest of ideas.

Record-breaking women’s marches around the country the day after Trump’s inauguration looked like the start of a focused, long-lasting movement. And right here, at the University of Washington, people lined up in the cold to get into a speech by Milo Yiannopoulos, a Breitbart writer known for his negative comments about women and members of minority groups. A man who was shot and critically wounded outside the event remains at Harborview Medical Center.

We are two Americas (more actually), and we always have been. There is always steam building beneath a seemingly calm surface, and once in a while minor venting blows up into a major eruption. So here we are having a moment of forced values clarification.

The election was one step in that process, but not the end of it.

Eight years ago, the country installed a very different president, Barack Obama, and right from the start, opposition mobilized. The tea-party movement arose to fight some of his policies. And two years into Obama’s first term, voters elected a House of Representatives dominated by Republicans sympathetic to the movement’s goals.

Compromise became less likely because the two major parties were moving further apart as moderates lost clout, and even their seats. And the divide, which reflects and reinforces a split in the nation, has only grown since then.

A survey this month by the Pew Research Center found that 86 percent of Americans say the country is more politically divided than it has been in the past, the highest percentage since Pew started asking the question in 2004.

There are many reasons for the divide, growing income inequality and rapid demographic changes among them. But one thing making it easy, and sometimes even necessary, for elected officials to take positions at the far ends of the political spectrum is our electoral system.

Districts that have been drawn to make seats safe for one party and impossible for the other make compromise difficult. Laws that restrict voting rights shape the electorate in ways that diminish the voices of too many Americans.

More democratic voting practices ought to be on the agenda of people who want a more representative government, who want options for political participation that rely less on taking to the streets to make yourself heard.

But for now, people who are not being listened to will have to take unusual steps to preserve what they value about America.

So cities like Seattle, and states like Washington and California, have declared the values they will stand up for in protecting people who are being denigrated by the president and his people. Scientists, who usually stay out of politics, are speaking up about the facts of climate change. Even employees of the National Park Service are tweeting about the environment.

Trump came into office with a 42 percent approval rating, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll. Obama left with a 53 percent approval rating. That suggests the values of an awful lot of Americans are not represented by the current government.

The majority needs to speak up.