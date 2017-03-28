WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spilled the beans on the gender of his next grandchild before the parents were ready.
Trump’s son Eric and his wife Lara are expecting their first child in September.
In an interview aired Tuesday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Eric said his father was so excited about the news that he declared to a room full of people ahead of a speech in Nashville, Tennessee, this month “It’s a boy! I can’t wait!”
Lara, who was introducing the president at the rally, says she told the president, “We haven’t told anybody!” The couple later announced the pregnancy on Twitter.
Eric and Lara said they didn’t mind the unauthorized disclosure because they know he was just excited for another grandchild.
