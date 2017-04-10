WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with the prime minister of Sweden following a truck attack that killed four people in Stockholm.

Trump spoke with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven Sunday. The White House said he offered condolences to the families of those slain in the attack and wished a “speedy recovery” to the wounded.

The statement adds that the leaders “agreed to maintain and strengthen the already close partnership between the United States and Sweden in the global fight against terrorism.

Four people were killed and 15 wounded Friday when a stolen beer truck was driven into shoppers in Stockholm. Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan whose residency application was rejected last year. A second person has also been arrested in the case.