WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that, thanks to him, U.S. infrastructure will “once again be the envy of the world.”

Trump is visiting the Department of Transportation’s headquarters to highlight his goal of curbing regulations on infrastructure projects.

Trump says at a round table discussion with White House and state transportation officials that his administration is working to streamline the permitting process.

He claims that, right now, the country’s infrastructure is being “laughed” and “scoffed” at and complains that highways take too long to build.

Trump has been promoting vague plans to bolster the country’s roads, bridges and waterways in what his aides have dubbed “infrastructure week.”

But former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony about his interactions with Trump and Russian interference in the U.S. election has dominated the news.