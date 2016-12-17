ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has settled on a White House budget director. It’s Mick Mulvaney, a conservative Republican congressman from South Carolina who’s viewed as a budget hawk.

Trump calls Mulvaney a “very high-energy leader with deep convictions for how to responsibly manage our nation’s finances and save our country from drowning in red ink.”

Trump says that with Mulvaney as his budget director, his administration will make “smart choices” and “renew the American taxpayer’s trust in how their money is spent.”

Mulvaney is pledging to help restore what he’s calling “budgetary and fiscal sanity … after eight years of an out-of-control, tax and spend financial agenda” under President Barack Obama.

The budget director’s job requires Senate approval.