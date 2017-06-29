WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Indiana’s health commissioner to serve as the next U.S. surgeon general, choosing an anesthesiologist who served under Vice President Mike Pence.
The White House says Trump picked Dr. Jerome Adams for the position. Adams was appointed by Pence, then Indiana’s governor, to serve as the state’s health commissioner in 2014.
Adams has been a prominent backer of allowing Indiana counties to start needle-exchange programs aimed at stemming the spread of diseases among intravenous drug users as the state struggles with opioid abuse.
If confirmed, Adams would succeed Dr. Vivek Murthy. Murthy resigned in April after helping during the transition between the two administrations.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
__
Associated Press writer Tom Davies in Indianapolis contributed to this report.