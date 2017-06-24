WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence plan to be among the guests as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin’s) weds a Scottish actress.
Mnuchin is to exchange vows Saturday night with Louise Linton at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. Mellon is a former treasury secretary.
The 54-year-old Mnuchin worked for the Goldman Sachs investment firm for nearly two decades before founding a hedge fund. He also ran a company that invested in Hollywood movies. Mnuchin is one of the wealthier members of Trump’s Cabinet. He also was finance chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign.
The 36-year-old Linton has appeared in movies and TV shows, and recently turned to producing movies. Mnuchin also produced movies before joining the government.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police spokesman plays video game while talking about fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles; video removed
- Veteran LAPD officer arrested for sex with 15-year-old cadet
- Did you get the letter? WSU sends warning to 1 million people after hard drive with personal info is stolen
- Issaquah student was doing 102 mph — and didn’t get a fine. Should fellow students be the judges?
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
It’ll be Mnuchin’s third marriage and the second for Linton.