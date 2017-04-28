WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says North Korea “disrespected” China with its most recent ballistic missile test.
South Korea’s military said in a statement Friday afternoon that North Korea had fired the missile from an area near the capital of Pyongyang, but provided no other details.
U.S. and South Korean officials say the launch apparently failed.
Trump did not answer reporters’ questions about the missile launch upon returning to the White House from a daytrip to Atlanta.
But he commented on Twitter, saying, “North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!”
