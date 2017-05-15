WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi at the White House.
The president welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates on Monday for their first face-to-face meeting since Trump took office.
Sitting alongside one another in the Oval Office, Trump called Sheikh Mohammed a “very special person” who loves his country and loves the U.S.
Sheikh Mohammed’s visit comes days before Trump travels to fellow Arab Gulf nation, Saudi Arabia, in the first leg of his four-country foreign trip.
The two leaders are expected to discuss the civil war in Syria, Iran and other topics.