WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump met with his Ukrainian counterpart in what the White House called a “drop-in” visit to the Oval Office.

President Petro Poroshenko stopped by Tuesday for a brief photo opportunity with Trump following meetings with Vice President Mike Pence and the national security team.

The president says it was a “great honor” to meet Poroshenko, and “a lot of progress has been made” in the relationship with Ukraine.

Poroshenko said he hopes the two countries can engage in “effective collaboration.”

The meeting began shortly after the Trump administration announced that has imposed sanctions on two Russian officials and three dozen other individuals and companies over Russian activities in Ukraine.