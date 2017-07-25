WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri pledged solidarity Tuesday in their joint fight against terrorism by the Islamic State group and others.

The pledge came as Hariri’s paid his visit to the Trump White House. During brief remarks before meeting Trump and his aides, Hariri said he hoped the anti-terrorism partnership between the two countries would continue until terrorists are defeated.

“We will do that,” Trump replied.

Trump expressed confidence that Hariri would eventually defeat ISIS and other terrorist groups. “Ultimately you will win … we have great confidence in you,” Trump said.

The leaders also met in the Oval Office. Both planned to answer reporters’ questions afterward during a Rose Garden appearance.

The White House said last week that Trump and Hariri would discuss terrorism, refugees and the economy, among other issues.

Hariri is likely to ask for U.S. financial aid to cope with the flood of Syrian refugees entering his country because of the civil war there. Syrian refugees make up about 25 percent of Lebanon’s population of about 6 million people.

Other issues on the prime minister’s agenda are continued U.S. support for the Lebanese military, and U.S. plans to tighten sanctions on the militant group Hezbollah.