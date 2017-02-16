WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the government’s major health insurance programs says maternity coverage should be optional for patients.
Indiana health care consultant Seema Verma tells the Senate Finance Committee that patients — not the government — should determine the insurance benefits they need.
Verma was facing questions from Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow about the Obama-era health law. That law made maternity and newborn coverage a mandatory benefit for all health insurance plans.
Verma tells Stabenow that some women want maternity coverage and “some women might not choose that.”
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- Getting richer: Is your neighborhood one of Seattle's hot spots for rising wages? | FYI Guy
- More rain on way, as Seattle may be headed to wet-weather record VIEW
Republicans have criticized the law’s requirement that insurers cover a standard set of “essential” benefits, including women’s health services.
Verma would head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which also oversees the 2010 health law.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.