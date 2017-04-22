WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has relieved Dr. Vivek Murthy of his duties as U.S. Surgeon General.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services says Murthy was asked to resign after “assisting in a smooth transition” under President Donald Trump.
Murthy was a holdover from the Obama administration.
Murthy’s deputy, Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams, is serving as acting surgeon general and leader the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps until the Senate confirms a replacement. Her previous positions include being a nurse officer in the U.S. Army.
Most Read Stories
- Utah girl shot in head by teens: 'I'm tougher than a bullet' VIEW
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray proposes income tax for city’s ‘high-end’ households WATCH
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
Health department spokeswoman Alleigh Marre says Murthy will remain a member of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
Murthy says on Facebook that he was humbled and honored to serve. He says serving was the “privilege of a lifetime.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.